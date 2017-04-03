New Transfer Talk header

Juventus close to signing Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Monday, April 3, 2017

Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has undergone a medical with Italian giants Juventus.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Europe for some time and last year, Real Madrid were credited with an interest in the player.

However, he now looks likely to pen a deal with Juventus after travelling to Turin for a medical after a purchase option was initially negotiated during Carlos Tevez's move to Boca in 2015.

Bentancur has made over 40 league appearances for the Argentine side, while he has represented Uruguay at Under-20 level.

Should he pass a medical, an announcement over the transfer is expected in the near future.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
