Lukasz Piszczek signs new Borussia Dortmund deal

Poland's Lukasz Piszczek controls the ball during international friendly soccer match between Poland and Scotland at the National Stadium on March 5, 2014
© Getty Images
Experienced defender Lukasz Piszczek signs a new two-year contract with German outfit Borussia Dortmund.
Experienced defender Lukasz Piszczek has signed a new two-year contract with Borussia Dortmund.

The 31-year-old's previous deal with the German giants was due to expire in the summer of 2018, but he has put pen to paper on a fresh deal until June 2019.

"I am absolutely delighted with the trust that BVB have shown in me and am honestly very proud to be able to pull on the Black and Yellow shirt and play in front of our wonderful fans for at least two more years," Piszczek told the club's official website.

Piszczek joined Dortmund from Hertha Berlin in 2010, and has won two Bundesliga titles during his time with Die Borussen.

The 54-time Poland international has scored five times in 21 Bundesliga appearances for his German outfit this season, while he is on course to break the 300-game mark before the end of his contract.

