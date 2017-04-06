New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to target Tottenham Hotspur trio?

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly to keen to sign at least one of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose or Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 11:32 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has allegedly instructed director of football Txiki Begiristain to target some of Tottenham Hotspur's home-grown players during the summer.

City currently only have three English players who are considered to be first-team players - John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph - but it appears that Guardiola wants to increase that total ahead of next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the City boss is interested in signing more domestic players in general, but holds a big admiration for Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Dele Alli.

It has previously been reported that Guardiola will target Rose during the summer with the full-back area an area which will require strengthening in the transfer window.

However, Walker and Alli also appear to be on his shortlist as he contemplates his options ahead of trying to put together a squad which can launch an improved challenge on both the Premier League and Champions League during the next campaign.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'English players are so expensive'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Dele Alli, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker, Txiki Begiristain, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to target Tottenham Hotspur trio?
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Luke Shaw 'desperate to join Tottenham Hotspur'
Pochettino: 'Spurs are fighting again'Result: Late Spurs salvo breaks Swansea heartsTeam News: Lloris missing for Spurs against SwansCarragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exitDoucoure: 'Pressure will be on Spurs'
Eriksen focused on catching ChelseaDe Bruyne: 'Man City still in title race'Harry Winks ruled out for rest of seasonPreview: Swansea City vs. Tottenham HotspurPochettino: 'Winks likely to miss rest of season'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?
 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'
Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Kompany: 'City dominated game against Chelsea'Result: Hazard keeps Chelsea clear at the topTeam News: Kompany, Delph start for CityMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'
De Bruyne: 'Man City still in title race'Pepe 'holding out for Man City, PSG move'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Fernandinho will be calm'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester CityGuardiola: 'Players fighting for futures'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 