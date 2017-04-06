Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly to keen to sign at least one of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose or Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has allegedly instructed director of football Txiki Begiristain to target some of Tottenham Hotspur's home-grown players during the summer.

City currently only have three English players who are considered to be first-team players - John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph - but it appears that Guardiola wants to increase that total ahead of next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the City boss is interested in signing more domestic players in general, but holds a big admiration for Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Dele Alli.

It has previously been reported that Guardiola will target Rose during the summer with the full-back area an area which will require strengthening in the transfer window.

However, Walker and Alli also appear to be on his shortlist as he contemplates his options ahead of trying to put together a squad which can launch an improved challenge on both the Premier League and Champions League during the next campaign.