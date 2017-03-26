Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly prioritises the £50m capture of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to spend £50m to acquire Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer.

Citizens manager Pep Guardiola is thought to be plotting a massive overhaul of his backline ahead of next season, with Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Vincent Kompany all likely to be moved on.

According to The Mirror, Guardiola is targeting 26-year-old Rose as part of the revamp and will offer to double the England international's wages if he makes the move to the Etihad.

The newspaper claims that Spurs are reluctant to lose one of their key assets but will be tempted to let him go for a big-money offer and have already lined up Manchester United's out-of-favour defender Luke Shaw as Rose's replacement.

Rose joined Spurs from boyhood club Leeds United in 2007 and has since made 108 Premier League appearances for the side.