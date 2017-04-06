Ajax reportedly hold an interest in re-signing Manchester United defender Daley Blind, who left the club to move to Old Trafford in 2014.

Blind left the Dutch team to move to Old Trafford in 2014 but during his time in the North-West of England, he has slipped down the pecking order.

The left-footed Netherlands international only has 14 months remaining on his current deal and according to The Sun, no negotiations have been held with a view of extending his stay at United.

It has been claimed that Ajax have been alerted to the lack of developments and they could launch a bid to secure a reunion with the 27-year-old in the summer.

Blind has made a total of 115 appearances for United but only 30 of those games have come during the current campaign, despite United playing the maximum amount of fixtures in four competitions.