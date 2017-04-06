New Transfer Talk header

Ajax consider reunion with Manchester United defender Daley Blind?

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Ajax reportedly hold an interest in re-signing Manchester United defender Daley Blind, who left the club to move to Old Trafford in 2014.
Manchester United defender Daley Blind has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for former club Ajax.

Blind left the Dutch team to move to Old Trafford in 2014 but during his time in the North-West of England, he has slipped down the pecking order.

The left-footed Netherlands international only has 14 months remaining on his current deal and according to The Sun, no negotiations have been held with a view of extending his stay at United.

It has been claimed that Ajax have been alerted to the lack of developments and they could launch a bid to secure a reunion with the 27-year-old in the summer.

Blind has made a total of 115 appearances for United but only 30 of those games have come during the current campaign, despite United playing the maximum amount of fixtures in four competitions.

