Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are drawn against Belgian giants Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Manchester United have been drawn against Anderlecht in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's charges overcame Russian side Rostov in the last 16 thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win on Thursday.

Their reward for reaching the final eight of the competition is a tie against the Belgian outfit, who finished third in the Jupiler League last season.

The other draws will see French side Lyon play Turkish outfit Besiktas, Dutch giants Ajax meet German team Schalke 04, and Spain's Celta Vigo face Belgium's Genk.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 13 and the second legs take place on April 20, while the 2017 Europa League final will be played in Stockholm on May 24.

The draw for the Champions League last eight was also made earlier on Friday, with Leicester City handed a tie against Atletico Madrid.

Full Europa League quarter-final draw:

Anderlecht vs. Manchester United

Celta Vigo vs. Genk

Ajax vs. Schalke

Lyon vs. Besiktas