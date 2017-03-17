Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are drawn against Belgian giants Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Manchester United have been drawn against Anderlecht in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's charges overcame Russian side Rostov in the last 16 thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win on Thursday.

Their reward for reaching the final eight of the competition is a tie against the Belgian outfit, who finished third in the Jupiler League last season.

The other draws will see French side Lyon play Turkish outfit Besiktas, Dutch giants Ajax meet German team Schalke 04, and Spain's Celta Vigo face Belgium's Genk.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 13 and the second legs take place on April 20, while the 2017 Europa League final will be played in Stockholm on May 24.

The draw for the Champions League last eight was also made earlier on Friday, with Leicester City handed a tie against Atletico Madrid.

Full Europa League quarter-final draw:

Anderlecht vs. Manchester United
Celta Vigo vs. Genk
Ajax vs. Schalke
Lyon vs. Besiktas

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Read Next:
Europa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quarters
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Rostov (Man Utd win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Premier League to change schedules for clubs in European cups
Keane "sick to death" of MourinhoMourinho "disappointed" by Man City exitMourinho: 'We will probably lose to Boro'Juan Mata "happy" with Man Utd victoryEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quarters
Result: Man Utd edge into EL quarter-finalsMourinho would not have sold United trioPogba suffers suspected pulled hamstringTeam News: Ibrahimovic starts against RostovIbrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli move
> Manchester United Homepage
More Anderlecht News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big for Tielemans'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upYouri Tielemans hints at Everton moveAnderlecht winger 'on Liverpool radar'
Man United 'step up Tielemans interest'West Brom 'keen on Lukasz Teodorczyk'QPR confirm Idrissa Sylla arrivalReport: QPR agree fee for Idrissa SyllaWatford bring in Italian striker Okaka
> Anderlecht Homepage
More Lyon News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Memphis Depay of Netherlands in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier match bewteen the Netherlands and Turkey held at Amsterdam Arena on March 28, 2015
Lyon forward Memphis Depay hails 'best ever goal'
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawMan City 'join hunt for Lacazette'Arsenal 'want Lacazette to replace Sanchez'De Boer: 'Depay should not act like a clown'Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa League
Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upLyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga moveLyon: 'Lacazette allowed to leave'
> Lyon Homepage
More Besiktas News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upBesiktas re-sign West Ham target Demba BaBirmingham complete Kerim Frei signingTurkish giants make move for Bony?
Ricardo Quaresma 'heading for China'Bilic dedicates draw to Besiktas victimsExplosions near Besiktas stadium kill 38 peopleBesiktas condemn terror attacksBesiktas stadium hit by explosion
> Besiktas Homepage
More Ajax News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Bertrand Traore unmoved by criticism from Ajax fans
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawAjax captain Klaassen on Everton radar?EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Ajax youngster Redan 'snubs Man United'
Eredivisie loses Champions League spotEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upNorwich complete loan deal for DijksWatford to swoop for Tim Krul?Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?
> Ajax Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
Schalke 04 complete Bentaleb dealMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upBentaleb 'to join Schalke for £16m'
Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke defender?Chelsea take interest in Schalke defender?Chelsea defender suffers serious knee injuryLeicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?Man City target joins Schalke on loan
> Schalke 04 Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
Result: Barcelona thump Celta to return to summitTeam News: Pique back for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo - as it happenedAspas: 'Griezmann has tough decision'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash out
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upResult: Alaves hold Celta in Copa del Rey semiSpanish duo keen on Sunderland winger?Barca to meet Atletico in Copa semisResult: Celta knock Real Madrid out of Copa
> Celta Vigo Homepage
More Genk News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Montpellier at the Gerland Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France, on November 27, 2015.
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upHull City join race to sign Genk winger?Ndidi move to Leicester given green light
Leicester reach agreement for Wilfred NdidiLeicester closing in on Wilfred Ndidi capture?Result: Genk top Group F by seeing off SassuoloReport: Leicester close to Ndidi dealReport: Bayern Munich eye Pozuelo swoop
> Genk Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 