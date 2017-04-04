Manchester United's Paul Pogba could be in line to return against Everton on Tuesday have taken part in a training session after the team's 0-0 draw with West Brom.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since limping off early in the second half of his side's Europa League victory over Rostov last month, with Mourinho this week admitting that he has "no idea" when he will be ready to return.

However, the world's most expensive player looks on course to be available for the midweek visit of Everton having taken part in a training session at Old Trafford after United's 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera, both of whom will be free to return after suspension for Tuesday's match, also took part in the five-a-side session.

Wayne Rooney, who came off the bench in the second half of United's eighth home draw of the season, was another to be involved, alongside the likes of Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.

United will welcome Everton to Old Trafford with a four-point gap separating them from the top four in the Premier League table.