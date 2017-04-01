Manchester United confirm that midfielder Juan Mata faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Manchester United have confirmed reports that midfielder Juan Mata has undergone surgery on a groin injury.

On Friday night, it was suggested that Mata would miss the rest of the season but while United have stopped short of revealing the timeframe of his absence, they have acknowledged that he will be unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future.

A club statement read: "Juan has had surgery for a groin injury. Further updates on his recovery will follow in due course."

Mata has been a permanent fixture in the United squad this season, making 29 starts and 10 substitute appearances in all competitions.

However, he now joins a growing list of injured players, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba all sidelined for an uncertain amount of time.

Ahead of the game with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon, manager Jose Mourinho also has to contend with the suspensions of Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.