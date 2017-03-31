Report: Juan Mata ruled out for season after undergoing groin surgery

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Juan Mata is expected to miss the remainder of Manchester United's season after picking up a groin injury in training that required an operation.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow with the news that midfielder Juan Mata is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his groin.

The Spain international, who has never previously missed a game for the Red Devils through injury in his three years at the club, is expected to miss the rest of the campaign as a result of the damage.

According to Manchester Evening News, Mata trained as normal this week but complained of an issue to his groin on Thursday, with United quickly taking the decision to rectify the problem with an operation.

United are already without key midfield man Paul Pogba, who is yet to shake off what was initially thought to be a minor hamstring strain, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are also facing spells on the sidelines.

Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will both serve the final match of their respective bans against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, meanwhile, as boss Jose Mourinho attempts to rejig his side.

Mata has featured 38 times for the Red Devils this season in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and setting up a further four for his teammates.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I regret handling of Bastian Schweinsteiger situation'
