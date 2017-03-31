Juan Mata is expected to miss the remainder of Manchester United's season after picking up a groin injury in training that required an operation.

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow with the news that midfielder Juan Mata is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his groin.

The Spain international, who has never previously missed a game for the Red Devils through injury in his three years at the club, is expected to miss the rest of the campaign as a result of the damage.

According to Manchester Evening News, Mata trained as normal this week but complained of an issue to his groin on Thursday, with United quickly taking the decision to rectify the problem with an operation.

United are already without key midfield man Paul Pogba, who is yet to shake off what was initially thought to be a minor hamstring strain, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are also facing spells on the sidelines.

Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will both serve the final match of their respective bans against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, meanwhile, as boss Jose Mourinho attempts to rejig his side.

Mata has featured 38 times for the Red Devils this season in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and setting up a further four for his teammates.