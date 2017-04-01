Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Jose Mourinho: 'No idea when Paul Pogba will return'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that he has "no idea" when Paul Pogba will return from a hamstring injury.
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 16:29 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he has "no idea" when Paul Pogba will be fit to return to his starting XI.

The 24-year-old limped off in the early stages of the second half of United's 1-0 win over Rostov earlier this month, missing the subsequent win over Middlesbrough and this weekend's match against West Bromwich Albion.

Pogba had been expected to return from the hamstring injury against Everton on Tuesday night, but Mourinho suggested that he is in the dark over when the £89m man will be available again.

The Portuguese boss will also be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling for the visit of West Brom, but he claimed that the absentees are "not important" to him.

"I know that Zlatan and Herrera have the last match ban, so it's easy to say they will be available after the match. I think clearly the two English boys they are long-term injuries and Pogba I have no idea. I don't know," Mourinho told reporters.

They're not important. The important ones are the ones that are ready to play. That's the way we have to think. We cannot be here crying or speaking about the players who are not available to play. You know Zlatan and Herrera are suspended, you know that Herrera is two matches banned for that episode against Chelsea.

"You know what happened in the English national team with Smalling and Jones. You know that we have also Pogba injured, but I repeat they're not important. The important players are the ones that are ready to play and the ones I trust and the ones who are going to give us everything tomorrow to try to keep us in the fight for the top four."

United go into this weekend's game against the Baggies looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 19 matches.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017

