Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be looking to continue their charge for a Champions League place when they host West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side currently sit just four points adrift of the top four and could close that gap to just one should they overcome the mid-table Baggies this weekend.

Man Utd

© SilverHub

For the first time since early December, Manchester United will go into a gameweek not sitting in sixth place.

The Red Devils had been stuck in the same position for longer than Chelsea had been top of the Premier League table, but a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough before the international break saw them capitalise on Arsenal's slip-up against West Brom to move fifth - having briefly dropped down to seventh a day previously.

The last time United were not in sixth place they sat seventh - behind West Brom, incidentally - but this is now their highest league position since September and, while that statistic is something of a backhanded compliment, the top four is now in their hands.

United trail fourth-placed Liverpool by four points but they have two games in hand over their fierce rivals meaning that victory in all of their remaining matches would see them qualify for the Champions League.

Of course, winning the Europa League is another route into Europe's top-tier club competition, but Mourinho will be eager to keep both doors open for as long as possible and this weekend could provide a major boost for their hopes on the domestic front.

Liverpool are in action against in-form Merseyside rivals Everton, whereas Manchester City travel to face Arsenal on Sunday, meaning that at least two - and possibly all four - of the teams directly around them in the table will drop points.

United must first make sure that they hold up their end of the bargain, though, and that may not be so straightforward considering they have drawn seven of their last 11 home league games and have only won five of their last 13.

Indeed, the Baggies themselves have a better home record than United this season despite Mourinho's side being on a 23-match unbeaten run at Old Trafford across all competitions, stretching back to September.

It is now more than five months since United last tasted defeat in the Premier League home or away, but their league-high tally of seven draws in front of their own fans have accounted for far too many dropped points and far too much frustration for those supporters.

The level of performance in recent games has been worrying too, despite back-to-back victories over Rostov and Middlesbrough before the international break seeing them return to triumphant ways following a three-match winless streak.

Mourinho will not need telling the importance of winning by whatever means necessary at this stage of the season, though, with games against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur lurking on the horizon during a difficult run-in.

Recent form: DDWWDW

Recent form (all competitions): WDDLWW



West Brom

© SilverHub

Whereas Manchester United have a very clear target for the closing stages of the season, West Brom must fight against the danger of complacency creeping into their game.

The Baggies achieved their preliminary goal of reaching 40 points more than a month ago, and the back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Everton which followed must have had Tony Pulis worried that their season would peter out.

Any such thoughts were emphatically answered with a 3-1 victory over a troubled Arsenal side, though, and West Brom will no doubt take a huge amount of confidence from that when they look to claim another big scalp this weekend.

A seven-point gap to Everton means that the top seven is realistically out of reach for West Brom this season, but they also enjoy a seven-point gap to Stoke City in ninth and so look well-placed to equal their highest-ever Premier League finish.

Indeed, the Baggies need just seven points from their final nine games to set a new club-record points tally for the Premier League as they look to hit the 50 mark for the first time.

The concern for Pulis's side heading into this weekend's match will be that they have won just three of their last 20 away league games and are yet to pick up maximum points on the road in 2017.

West Brom's record away to the teams above them in the table is also poor, with five defeats from five and only one goal scored in that time.

However, having dented Arsenal's top-four hopes last time out the Baggies will be full of belief that they can do the same to United this weekend and it is by no means beyond the realms of possibility for the visitors to pull off another shock.

Recent form: WDWLLW

Team News

© SilverHub

Mourinho will be without five first-team players for this weekend's match, including world-record signing Paul Pogba as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The France international could return for the midweek matches, but the visit of West Brom will come too soon for him.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera will also miss the game through suspension, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling picked up injuries during the recent international break and are not expected to feature.

There is some good news for the hosts, though, as captain Wayne Rooney - who has directly contributed to 12 goals in his last 10 league games against West Brom - is available following a recent knee injury and Marouane Fellaini has also overcome a toe problem.

The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial will also be hopeful of a recall, while Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind are both likely to return if Mourinho sticks with a 3-4-3 formation.

West Brom, meanwhile, will be without Matt Phillips, who is closing in on a return from a hamstring strain but is not expected to be fit in time for Saturday.

Gareth McAuley, who recently signed a new contract that will take him to the age of 38, should be fit to start despite concerns over a foot injury, while Hal Robson-Kanu will be pushing for a recall after coming off the bench to score against Arsenal.

Man Utd possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Bailly, Rojo, Blind; Valencia, Carrick, Fellaini, Young; Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Chadli, Fletcher, Livermore, Brunt, McClean; Robson-Kanu



Head To Head

The recent history between these two sides has been even, with three wins apiece and one draw in the seven matches since their memorable 5-5 thriller in Sir Alex Ferguson's final game as United manager.

United had previously been on an 18-match unbeaten streak against West Brom in the league, and a 15-match unbeaten streak in all competitions at Old Trafford which stretched back to 1978, but the Baggies have since won on two of their last three visits.

The reverse fixture between the two sides this season came in December, when Ibrahimovic's brace was enough to fire the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

We say: Man Utd 2-1 West Brom

Manchester United have made things a bit more difficult than they needed to in recent matches, and West Brom don't make things easy for teams at the best of times, so this will be a tough test for the hosts. However, their home advantage should help them despite a number of key players missing the game and we are backing them to pick up another vital three points in the top-four race.

