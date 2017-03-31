Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have suffered "long-term" injuries.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will both be missing for his side's upcoming fixtures.

The two defenders sustained injuries on international duty with England last week, with Jones suffering a foot injury before the game with Germany and Smalling missing out on the clash with Lithuania.

It had initially been reported that Jones could return before the end of the season, but that appears to be in some doubt after Mourinho told reporters that both he and Smalling had suffered "long-term" injuries.

Smalling - who played 84 minutes against Germany last Wednesday - has an injury to his knee, and was pictured earlier this week walking around in a knee brace.

Both injuries are a significant blow to United, who are scheduled to play nine fixtures during April as they look to maintain their interest in the FA Cup and Europa League, as well as looking to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League table.

Jones has made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions this season, while Smalling has featured in 30 club fixtures.