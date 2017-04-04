Manchester United and Everton both make two changes to their starting lineups, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic back among the starters for the Red Devils.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Manchester United's starting lineup for the Premier League visit of Everton as one of two changes.

The other player to come in from the weekend stalemate with West Bromwich Albion is Ander Herrera, who has also spent time in the stands through suspension.

Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the two men to make way, dropping down to a bench that also includes Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Pogba has been struggling with a hamstring injury of late and will be eased back into action, while Shaw missed out on the squad entirely last time out after falling out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho.

In terms of the visitors, boss Ronald Koeman has also made two alterations from his side's last outing - a disappointing 3-1 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool.

Koeman has opted to revert back to a four-man defence, meaning that Gareth Barry returns to the fold in place of Matthew Pennington, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is replaced by Kevin Mirallas in attack.

Everton, still without former United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin due to injury, have defeated tonight's opponents just once in 23 visits to Old Trafford.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Herrera, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Subs: Romero, Pogba, Martial, Mkhitaryan, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah& Darmian

Everton: Robles, Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Barry, Davies, Gana, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku

Subs: Stekelenburg, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny, J.Williams

