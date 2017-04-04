Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Everton
 

Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. Everton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton from Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton from Old Trafford.

Man United were held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, and they are now five points off fourth-place Manchester City in the race for a Champions League finish.

Everton, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, but three points for the Toffees tonight would see them move above Man United on goal difference.

Follow live minute-by-minute coverage of the clash from Old Trafford below.


Tom Davies in action for Everton on August 3, 2016
