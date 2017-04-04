Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton from Old Trafford.

Man United were held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, and they are now five points off fourth-place Manchester City in the race for a Champions League finish.

Everton, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, but three points for the Toffees tonight would see them move above Man United on goal difference.

