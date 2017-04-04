Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that Manchester United can still come out on top in a "very tight" race for the top four, as he prepares for his return to action.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he is relishing the chance to get back out on the field and help his side to secure Champions League football.

The 35-year-old is eligible to feature against Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening after sitting out three domestic matches through suspension.

United beat Middlesbrough in one of the games that the ex-Sweden international was absent for but were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out, leaving them five points adrift of rivals Manchester City in fourth with a game in hand to play.

Ibrahimovic is not concerned about missing out on a place in Europe's showpiece competition next term, however, claiming that the mood is still positive.

"I feel good," he told MUTV. "I missed Old Trafford and the games with my team, but finally I am back and hopefully I come back with positive vibes. One game can change a lot - suddenly you can be third, fourth, fifth, sixth.

"First is too far away, second probably also, but otherwise it's very tight and if you succeed in winning two or three games in a row then you're in the Champions League spots.

"I think we will make it and we will be there. We have gained the points we need to be in the Champions League, though we are on the limit now. A little bit more and we will reach the top four I believe."

Ibrahimovic has netted 15 times for United in the Premier League this season, including a key goal in the 1-1 draw with Everton in December's reverse fixture.