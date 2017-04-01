Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 52,920
Liverpool
3-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31'), Origi (60')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40'), Williams (62')

Phil Jagielka: 'Everton not out of top-four race'

Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Everton captain Phil Jagielka refuses to rule his side out of the top-four race despite their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 21:35 UK

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has claimed that his side are not out of the race for the Champions League places despite their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday.

The Toffees' wait for bragging rights against their Merseyside rivals extended to 13 matches as goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi fired the hosts to victory at Anfield, leaving Everton eight points adrift of the top four.

All but one of the teams above Everton in the table also have games in hand over Ronald Koeman's side, but Jagielka believes that victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday will keep their hopes alive.

"It was tough as it was before but we knew we could potentially put ourselves in there with the right result," he told reporters.

"I won't say we are out of it but the teams that are chasing for that are in a lot better position than us. All we can do is dust ourselves down and try to pick up as many wins as possible.

"They are tough two away games: the first has not gone to plan but hopefully the second one will."

Should Everton beat United then they would climb up to fifth in the Premier League table, above both the Red Devils and Arsenal.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
