Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 10:49 UK

South American TV station Fox Deportes has seemingly confirmed that Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will join Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of the season.

There is no official word from either club, but the news outlet appear convinced that a deal is on the cards, so much so that they have doctored a photo to show the Swedish forward in an LA Galaxy shirt.

CONFIRMADO desde Europa. #ZlatanIbrahimovic jugará en el #Galaxy. #Futbol #MLS

A post shared by FOX Deportes (@foxdeportes) on


The man himself has been non-committal on his future, but he recently hinted that he may extend his stay at Old Trafford when claiming that he 'never leaves a job unfinished'.

Ibrahimovic joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer after ending a four-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he won 11 trophies.

The 35-year-old, who is United's top scorer this season with 26 goals in all competitions, initially signed a 12-month deal at Old Trafford but he has the option to trigger an additional year.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
