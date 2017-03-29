Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints that he could stay at Manchester United next season by claiming that he 'never leaves a job unfinished'.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that he has "unfinished" business at Old Trafford as he continues to be non-committal over his future.

The former Sweden international has an option to trigger a 12-month extension to the one-year deal that he signed last summer when he joined the Red Devils on a free transfer.

Ibrahimovic has impressed on the pitch, scoring 25 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season, despite being in the latter stages of his career at the age of 35.

The former Barcelona forward has told the Manchester Evening News that he and the club are "talking" about extending his stay and that we should "see what happens", but he has indicated that he will be at Old Trafford next season.

"I enjoy. I'm a person when I go into something I put my head 200 per cent, and I do what I'm good at," Ibrahimovic told the newspaper.

"I go in, I go for the kill and I go out. And when I go out there is no complaints, that's what I do. I never leave a job unfinished. I always go in, do my job, and in the way that is a fair play, a fair deal, that is what I do."

Ibrahimovic has won 30 trophies at six different clubs so far in his career.