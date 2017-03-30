Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "calm" about the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and insists that he would be happy for the player if he chooses to leave.

The 35-year-old striker is currently in talks with the United hierarchy over a possible extension to his initial one-year deal, with the club understood to be desperate to keep the veteran striker at Old Trafford.

Mourinho also reiterated his desire to see Ibrahimovic stay at the club for at least another year, but insists that he would be happy for the player if he chooses to leave.

"I am just calm and waiting for the decision," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"If the decision is for him to stay and he is happy with that, we are delighted with that. If his decision is to leave and try to find a different challenge, I will be also happy for him.

"He is [a big part of our success this season] but the human being is more important than the player and the team. If his decision is to leave and try to be happy with his family and have a different reality, so be it."

Ibrahimovic, who has been linked with Los Angeles Galaxy and Napoli, is United's top-scorer this season with 26 goals in 41 appearances.