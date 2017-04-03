Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Juan Mata will be sidelined for "a long time" after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

The Spaniard is expected to miss a large chunk of United's run-in, with some reports claiming that he will not be fit to feature again until next season.

Mata joins Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in being long-term absentees, but Mourinho is hopeful of having Paul Pogba back sooner rather than later.

"I think a long time. I think Mata, Jones and Smalling for a long time, and Pogba I cannot say he is ready for Tuesday because I don't know. But I don't think Pogba is such a long-term injury as the others," he told reporters.

Mourinho will be able to welcome Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back from suspension for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton.