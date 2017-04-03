Jose Mourinho: 'Juan Mata out for a long time'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Juan Mata will be sidelined for "a long time" after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.
The Spaniard is expected to miss a large chunk of United's run-in, with some reports claiming that he will not be fit to feature again until next season.

Mata joins Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in being long-term absentees, but Mourinho is hopeful of having Paul Pogba back sooner rather than later.

"I think a long time. I think Mata, Jones and Smalling for a long time, and Pogba I cannot say he is ready for Tuesday because I don't know. But I don't think Pogba is such a long-term injury as the others," he told reporters.

Mourinho will be able to welcome Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back from suspension for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
