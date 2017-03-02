New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tottenham Hotspur 'to move for Luke Shaw'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a bid for Manchester United's out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 09:12 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning a summer move for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

The 21-year-old ranks as manager Jose Mourinho's fourth choice at left-back, sitting behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian in the pecking order.

In a campaign blighted by injury, Shaw has made just seven Premier League appearances so far and was left out of the side for the EFL Cup final win over Southampton at the weekend, as well as the Europa League victory at Saint-Etienne four days earlier.

According to The Mirror, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is "a huge admirer" of Shaw, having worked with him previously at Southampton, and views him as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, who is being targeted by Manchester City this summer.

The London side would have to fork out around £27m to make the deal happen, while Shaw is said to be prepared to take a cut on his weekly wage of £80,000 in order to secure regular football away from Old Trafford.

Shaw joined United under Louis van Gaal in 2014 for a fee of around £30m that made him the most expensive teenager in world football at the time.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Man United interested in Harry Kane?
>
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian, Mauricio Pochettino, Danny Rose, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Support from Manchester United fans is unrivalled'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'wants two-year Manchester United deal'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?
Spurs 'to move for Luke Shaw'Jones: 'Mourinho has boosted confidence'Jones hails "terrific" IbrahimovicUnited to fund Russian visas for fansInce urges Rooney to rejoin Everton
Pogba 'attacked' in autograph rowWalsh: 'Everton to consider Rooney move'Report: Shaw ready to quit Man UnitedMan United 'in talks to play Barcelona friendly'Koeman: 'Rooney would make us stronger'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur 'to move for Luke Shaw'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'I am among the best in the world'
Sissoko: 'My future is at Tottenham'Harry Kane looking to build on home formFriedel hails "wonderful" Harry KaneDier: 'Alli will learn from Gent dismissal'Keown: 'Spurs still 10 years behind Arsenal'
Pochettino: 'Kane one of best strikers in world'Pochettino not giving up on title raceKane happy to get back to winning waysResult: Kane hat-trick earns Spurs easy win over StokeTeam News: Spurs, Stoke remain unchanged
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 