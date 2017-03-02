Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a bid for Manchester United's out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw this summer.

The 21-year-old ranks as manager Jose Mourinho's fourth choice at left-back, sitting behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian in the pecking order.

In a campaign blighted by injury, Shaw has made just seven Premier League appearances so far and was left out of the side for the EFL Cup final win over Southampton at the weekend, as well as the Europa League victory at Saint-Etienne four days earlier.

According to The Mirror, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is "a huge admirer" of Shaw, having worked with him previously at Southampton, and views him as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, who is being targeted by Manchester City this summer.

The London side would have to fork out around £27m to make the deal happen, while Shaw is said to be prepared to take a cut on his weekly wage of £80,000 in order to secure regular football away from Old Trafford.

Shaw joined United under Louis van Gaal in 2014 for a fee of around £30m that made him the most expensive teenager in world football at the time.