Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Jordi Alba'

Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba amid uncertainty surrounding Luke Shaw's future.
Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba due to the uncertainty surrounding Luke Shaw's future at the club.

Shaw has made just two starts for United across all competitions since November, with the likes of Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young having featured at left-back during that time too.

Manager Jose Mourinho has previously ruled out a summer exit for the 21-year-old, but the Portuguese is also understood to have identified the left side of defence as a problem area.

The Manchester Evening News claims that United have earmarked Alba as a possible solution, with the 28-year-old reportedly unsettled at the Camp Nou having been left out of the side for crucial matches against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

The Spain international is understood to be an admirer of Mourinho and would be open to a move in the summer should his situation at Barcelona not resolve itself.

However, Alba, whose contract runs out in 2020, is expected to wait to see who the club appoints as Luis Enrique's successor before making a decision over his future.

United could face competition for Alba's signature from local rivals Manchester City, with the player expected to command a fee in the region of £25m.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Your Comments
