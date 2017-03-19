Mar 19, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gestede (77')
Clayton (33')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Fellaini (30'), Lingard (62'), Valencia (93')
Jones (25')

Jose Mourinho explains defensive shape

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho explains his defensive shape in the latter stages of Sunday's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he made two defensive changes during Sunday's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough in a bid to combat the aerial threat from Steve Agnew's side.

Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia saw Man United run out 3-1 winners at the Riverside, but the Red Devils had to survive a dangerous spell after Rudy Gestede made it 2-1 in the 77th minute.

Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian were both introduced for the away side in the second period, and Mourinho has claimed that Middlesbrough's long-ball tactics forced him to operate with four central defenders.

"We controlled everything until our second goal and then they changed to play with Gestede and [Alvaro] Negredo. They started putting long balls in the box," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"We decided to defend with an extra defender but I think we made the mistake of letting them push us too much into our box and then it was a fighting 15 minutes where they didn't have chances but they were close to the dangerous areas so the game was alive until the last second."

Man United have risen from seventh position to fifth in the Premier League table.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Steve Agnew, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard, Antonio Valencia, Rudy Gestede, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho explains defensive shape
 Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Middlesbrough, Manchester United involved in tunnel bust-up?
Jose Mourinho "super happy" with victoryResult: Man United bring up landmark win at BoroTeam News: Multiple changes for Boro, Man UnitedMourinho wants at least three years at UnitedJones: 'Man United can cope without key trio'
Pogba '100% focused' on making swift returnPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Man UtdMourinho: 'I know who got Karanka sacked'Juan Mata "happy" with current formMan Utd, Arsenal 'scout Tiemoue Bakayoko'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 