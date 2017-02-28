New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Luke Shaw prepared to leave Manchester United this summer

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Luke Shaw is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United this summer due to his lack of first-team football under Jose Mourinho.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 12:21 UK

Luke Shaw is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United at the end of the season due to his lack of minutes under manager Jose Mourinho.

The England international has made just 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has not featured at all since the start of December.

Mourinho recently claimed that Shaw needs to "wait for his chance" to play as he is currently behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian in the pecking order.

According to Squawka, the 21-year-old is convinced that he is not in Mourinho's plans and is frustrated that he was not included in either squad for Europa League last-32 games against Saint-Etienne.

Shaw joined the Red Devils from Southampton for a reported £30m figure in 2014 and in the following season suffered a huge setback when he broke his leg in two places while playing in the Champions League.

The left-back's last league appearance was in the goalless draw with Burley on October 29.

Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Read Next:
Koeman: 'Rooney would make us stronger'
>
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Luke Shaw prepared to leave Manchester United this summer
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Steve Walsh: 'Everton would consider Wayne Rooney return'
Man United 'in talks to play Barcelona friendly'Koeman: 'Rooney would make us stronger'Carragher hails "special" IbrahimovicNeville: 'Ibrahimovic carrying Man Utd'Ibrahimovic: 'I will retire at the top'
Ibrahimovic non-committal over futureRaiola coy on Ibrahimovic futureIbrahimovic: 'Champions League irrelevant'Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'Smalling taunts Liverpool after EFL Cup win
> Manchester United Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 