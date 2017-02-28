Luke Shaw is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United this summer due to his lack of first-team football under Jose Mourinho.

The England international has made just 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has not featured at all since the start of December.

Mourinho recently claimed that Shaw needs to "wait for his chance" to play as he is currently behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian in the pecking order.

According to Squawka, the 21-year-old is convinced that he is not in Mourinho's plans and is frustrated that he was not included in either squad for Europa League last-32 games against Saint-Etienne.

Shaw joined the Red Devils from Southampton for a reported £30m figure in 2014 and in the following season suffered a huge setback when he broke his leg in two places while playing in the Champions League.

The left-back's last league appearance was in the goalless draw with Burley on October 29.