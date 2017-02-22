New Transfer Talk header

Daley Blind 'facing Manchester United exit'

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
A report claims that Manchester United will allow Daley Blind to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Manchester United's Daley Blind will reportedly be made available for transfer at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joined Man United from Ajax in the summer of 2014 and has made more than 100 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions since arriving from Dutch football.

Last term, Blind made 56 appearances in all competitions under Louis van Gaal, while he has featured 26 times under Jose Mourinho during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Netherlands international played centre-back under Van Gaal last season, but has mainly been used at left-back this term, sharing the position with Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo.

However, according to The Sun, Mourinho wants a specialist left-back this summer and the Portuguese will tell Blind, whose contract expires in June 2018, that the Dutchman is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Blind has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, while a host of Serie A clubs are also believed to be monitoring developments.

