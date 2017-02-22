New Transfer Talk header

Tianjin Quanjian not interested in pursuing Manchester United's Wayne Rooney

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro insists that the Chinese Super League club are not in the market for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tianjin Quanjian manager Fabio Cannavaro has ruled out the possibility of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney joining the Chinese Super League club.

The England skipper has reportedly received staggering £1m-a-week salary offers to move to the Far East.

Rooney's 13-year spell at United could come to an end next week when the transfer window in China closes, but Quanjian are not in the running for his signature.

In fact, Cannavaro has revealed that the club are more interested in luring Borussia Dortmund ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away from the Bundesliga.

"We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just a chat because he simply doesn't suit our style of play," the Italian World-Cup winner told Tianjin TV. "No further discussion was necessary. The truth is we had more frequent contact with Aubameyang."

Rooney has fallen down the pecking order at United having started just eight Premier League games under manager Jose Mourinho this season.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Rooney mulling over £1m-a-week offer?
