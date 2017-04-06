Manchester United will reportedly look to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski should Zlatan Ibrahimovic not remain at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United.

United are currently hopeful that they will be able to extend the contract of Zlatan Ibrahimovic by another 12 months, but it appears that plans have put in place should the Swede not remain at Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, United are likely to place an offer for Lewandowski should the number-nine position become vacant in the North-West.

It is unclear whether the Bundesliga giants will entertain any bids for the 28-year-old, who has netted 102 goals in 137 appearances for the club, or what price the Polish international could be available for.

However, it has been suggested that he has emerged as Jose Mourinho's first-choice target should Ibrahimovic decide to move on at the end of the season.