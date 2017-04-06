New Transfer Talk header

Report: James Rodriguez wants Manchester United move

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
A report claims that Manchester United are James Rodriguez's first-choice club if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.
By , European Football Editor
James Rodriguez would reportedly reject interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea in order to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Colombian international has once again struggled to win a regular starting role at Real Madrid this season, although he did score in Los Blancos' 4-2 win over Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday night.

James was visibly angry when he was substituted in the second period, however, and it is understood that the attacker will seek pastures new in this summer's transfer window.

Bayern, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest, but according to Don Balon, Man United are the attacker's first choice, with Mourinho promising regular first-team action at Old Trafford.

The former AS Monaco playmaker has only scored six times for Real Madrid this season, while he has started just eight of the club's 29 La Liga fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign.

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
