A report claims that Manchester United are James Rodriguez's first-choice club if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

James Rodriguez would reportedly reject interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea in order to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Colombian international has once again struggled to win a regular starting role at Real Madrid this season, although he did score in Los Blancos' 4-2 win over Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday night.

James was visibly angry when he was substituted in the second period, however, and it is understood that the attacker will seek pastures new in this summer's transfer window.

Bayern, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest, but according to Don Balon, Man United are the attacker's first choice, with Mourinho promising regular first-team action at Old Trafford.

The former AS Monaco playmaker has only scored six times for Real Madrid this season, while he has started just eight of the club's 29 La Liga fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign.