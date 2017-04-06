New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United will reportedly demand £66m for goalkeeper David de Gea should Real Madrid come calling during the summer.
Thursday, April 6, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly decided to demand £66m from Real Madrid should they renew their interest in goalkeeper David de Gea.

The La Liga giants have been admirers of the Spanish international for a number of seasons and back in 2015, only issues with documentation resulted in the stopper remaining at Old Trafford.

It has previously been suggested by The Independent that Real are confident of being able to secure his signature during the summer, but the same outlet have now reported that United will ask for a huge fee should they look to sign the 26-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether Real would be prepared to pay over the odds for De Gea, although some of any potential fee could be offset by the sale of either Keylor Navas or Kiko Casilla.

De Gea has made 263 appearances in all competitions since joining United in 2011.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
