A report claims that Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is closing on a return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Everton to re-sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian international, who is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 21 goals, has made no secret of his desire to leave Everton in search of major trophies.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest in the Belgian international, but according to Sky Sports News, a return to Chelsea is 'almost done'.

Lukaku initially joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in the summer of 2011, but the powerful striker failed to score a single Premier League goal for the Blues, spending time out on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

Everton then paid £28m to sign the Belgian on a permanent deal in the summer of 2014, and Lukaku has scored 47 times for the Toffees in all competitions since completing his transfer to Goodison Park.