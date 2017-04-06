New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old - who came through the academy at United - currently has 14 months remaining on his existing deal, but it appears that he has been given a huge pay rise by the club.

According to Sky Sports News, Lingard's wages will treble to £100,000 per week when he officially pens the contract in the near future.

Since making his United debut in August 2014, Lingard has scored a total of 11 goals in 70 appearances, while also winning four caps for England.

While Lingard remains a squad player rather than first choice under Jose Mourinho, he is regarded as a favourite with the club's supporters after scoring the winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup final, as well as finding the net during the EFL Cup final in February.

