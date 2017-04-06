Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly makes a phone call to Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez ahead of a potential summer move to Old Trafford.

With just 14 months remaining on his contract, Sanchez has emerged as a transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs, despite Arsene Wenger's insistence that the Gunners do not have to sell the player.

However, according to Chilean outlet El Show de Prensafutbol, Mourinho has allegedly tried to move a step ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City by contacting the in-demand attacker.

It has previously been reported that Antoine Griezmann is Mourinho's number-one target for the summer, but he is unlikely to turn down the opportunity to sign Sanchez should he become available.

It has also been claimed that Chelsea have made the signing of Sanchez "a priority",, despite Antonio Conte attempting to play down speculation, while Pep Guardiola will hope to tempt the former Barcelona man to the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez has scored 47 goals in 94 appearances in England's top flight since signing for Arsenal in 2014.