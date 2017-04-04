Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he cannot understand the "anxiety" over Alexis Sanchez's contract situation.

There are rumours that the Chile international could leave the Gunners at the end of the season after failing to agree a new deal at the Emirates following months of negotiations.

The club are expected to reignite talks in the summer, but rumours are rife that Sanchez could be on the way out, with Chelsea being linked as a potential destination.

Wenger, though, believes that the speculation is wrongly calling into question the attacker's professionalism given that he still has over a year left on his current deal.

"He has one and a half years contract. I don't understand that debate," the Frenchman told reporters in Tuesday's press conference. "Our job is to perform as long as we are here. I do not understand this kind of anxiety. It is absolutely denying what a professional guy is about."

Sanchez has scored 22 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions so far this season.