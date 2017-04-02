Arsenal legend Bob Wilson calls for beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger to clarify his future at the club one way or the other.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson has urged Arsene Wenger to clarify his future for the good of the club.

Wenger has repeatedly suggested that he has made a decision on whether or not he will remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the season, when his current contract expires.

However, amid unprecedented levels of pressure from the club's fans for him to step down, the 67-year-old is yet to publicly announce his intentions during Arsenal's current poor run of form.

Wilson, who still works as an Arsenal ambassador, admitted that he doesn't want to see Wenger leave the club in acrimonious circumstances, but called on the Frenchman to declare his position one way or the other.

"I personally feel that we should know now - that Arsene should declare it. I think it would be good for the club, the players and the fans. I don't think the players know which way he is going to go at the moment and I feel that maybe they should know," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It doesn't help that you've got this constant rumour that (Alexis) Sanchez is going to go to Chelsea or abroad, and (Mesut) Ozil wants to do this and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is thinking of moving on. I just think it would be very good for the club all the way round if we just had a little bit more clarity.

"I won't have it that (Wenger) is not able to motivate his players - what I'm concerned about is the personality and the character of the players he has with him. There are some terrific players (but) I look at my team of many years ago and I look at the Invincibles and I think there is certainly a leadership (issue).

"I think he wants to be there. What I don't want is Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal FC under a cloud. I know he'll always be welcomed back after he retires but I'm really hurting to see Arsenal fans arguing amongst themselves right now."

Wilson served as Wenger's goalkeeping coach at Arsenal until his retirement in 2003.