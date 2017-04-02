General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Bob Wilson urges Arsene Wenger to clarify future

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal legend Bob Wilson calls for beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger to clarify his future at the club one way or the other.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 21:49 UK

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson has urged Arsene Wenger to clarify his future for the good of the club.

Wenger has repeatedly suggested that he has made a decision on whether or not he will remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the season, when his current contract expires.

However, amid unprecedented levels of pressure from the club's fans for him to step down, the 67-year-old is yet to publicly announce his intentions during Arsenal's current poor run of form.

Wilson, who still works as an Arsenal ambassador, admitted that he doesn't want to see Wenger leave the club in acrimonious circumstances, but called on the Frenchman to declare his position one way or the other.

"I personally feel that we should know now - that Arsene should declare it. I think it would be good for the club, the players and the fans. I don't think the players know which way he is going to go at the moment and I feel that maybe they should know," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It doesn't help that you've got this constant rumour that (Alexis) Sanchez is going to go to Chelsea or abroad, and (Mesut) Ozil wants to do this and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is thinking of moving on. I just think it would be very good for the club all the way round if we just had a little bit more clarity.

"I won't have it that (Wenger) is not able to motivate his players - what I'm concerned about is the personality and the character of the players he has with him. There are some terrific players (but) I look at my team of many years ago and I look at the Invincibles and I think there is certainly a leadership (issue).

"I think he wants to be there. What I don't want is Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal FC under a cloud. I know he'll always be welcomed back after he retires but I'm really hurting to see Arsenal fans arguing amongst themselves right now."

Wilson served as Wenger's goalkeeping coach at Arsenal until his retirement in 2003.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger hails Arsenal "mental resource"
>
View our homepages for Bob Wilson, Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Arsenal show spirit in draw with Manchester City
 Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Arsenal lining up summer move for Idrissa Gueye?
Wilson urges Wenger to clarify futureWenger: 'Sanchez gave everything'Wenger praises "fantastic" Arsenal fansWenger hails Arsenal "mental resource"Ivan Gazidis hints at Arsenal "change"
Pep Guardiola: "We have to improve"Welbeck bemoans two dropped pointsWenger delays announcement on futureWenger: "It was important not to lose"Team News: Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 