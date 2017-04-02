Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he "does not know how long" he will remain in North London, but hints that he is close to making an official announcement.

Arsene Wenger has reiterated that he is "clear" whether he will stay on as Arsenal manager beyond the end of the season, but has delayed making an official announcement.

The 67-year-old has endured his worst run of results in 21 years at the club over the past two months, seeing his side exit the Champions League in an embarrassing manner and drop down to sixth in the Premier League.

Finishing in the top four, and thus securing football in Europe's showpiece competition, has been a near constant during the Frenchman's two decades in North London, but following the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday that looks unlikely to remain the case.

Arsenal are seven points behind City in fourth, who they boast a game in hand over, while Manchester United are also two points better off heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Speaking after the Gunners' lively encounter with City, Wenger admitted that qualifying for the Champions League will now be an almighty challenge.

"We are in a tough battle for the top four," he told Sky Sports News. "But I am professional and I have shown great loyalty in the past.

"I love this club. I don't know how long I will be here. I am clear in my head, that's the most important thing. The decision will be soon."

Wenger has constantly batted away questions about his future in the past few months, but he did admit this week that he will remain in football regardless of his Arsenal fate.