Arsene Wenger has claimed that his future at Arsenal has not yet been "sorted completely", but that he is "clear" in his mind with what he wants.

Questions have been raised over the Frenchman's position at the club throughout the season as his current contract expires in the summer.

Groups of fans have held protests in a bid to oust the 67-year-old, who has guided the club to just three FA Cup triumphs in the last 12 years.

Many supporters feel that Wenger's 20-year spell in charge should come to an end due to the team's consistent failure to sustain a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Before the international break, the Frenchman, who is reported to have a new two-year deal on the table, claimed that he is poised to make an announcement on his future, but he insisted in Thursday's press conference that the time is not right just yet.

"Not today. I am very clear in my mind, but do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same," Wenger told reporters. "I've always been very clear in my mind but it's a subject that is not sorted completely out. I have nothing more than that."

Meanwhile, the Gunners, who sit sixth in the Premier League table, are preparing for Sunday's clash against Manchester City.