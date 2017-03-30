General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'I'm clear in my mind, but Arsenal future not sorted yet'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that he is "clear" in his mind about his future, but that it has not been "sorted completely" just yet.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 09:57 UK

Arsene Wenger has claimed that his future at Arsenal has not yet been "sorted completely", but that he is "clear" in his mind with what he wants.

Questions have been raised over the Frenchman's position at the club throughout the season as his current contract expires in the summer.

Groups of fans have held protests in a bid to oust the 67-year-old, who has guided the club to just three FA Cup triumphs in the last 12 years.

Many supporters feel that Wenger's 20-year spell in charge should come to an end due to the team's consistent failure to sustain a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Before the international break, the Frenchman, who is reported to have a new two-year deal on the table, claimed that he is poised to make an announcement on his future, but he insisted in Thursday's press conference that the time is not right just yet.

"Not today. I am very clear in my mind, but do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same," Wenger told reporters. "I've always been very clear in my mind but it's a subject that is not sorted completely out. I have nothing more than that."

Meanwhile, the Gunners, who sit sixth in the Premier League table, are preparing for Sunday's clash against Manchester City.

Mesut Ozil looks relaxed on the bench during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Read Next:
Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'France, Spain game proves stupidity over lack of video technology'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'I'm clear in my mind, but Arsenal future not sorted yet'
Ozil in line to start, Cazorla's season overSanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardBarcelona, Arsenal 'join race for Tolisso'Mesut Ozil "open" to Arsenal exit
Giroud: 'I'm working hard to regain place'Italian giants to move for Arsenal defender?Wenger to announce decision after City match?Arsenal 'want at least £50m for Sanchez'Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 