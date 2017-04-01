Arsene Wenger reiterates his intention to stay in management

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reiterates his intention to stay in management beyond the end of the season, whether that is with the Gunners or not.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 23:03 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated his intention to stay in management beyond the end of the season, be that with Arsenal or another club.

The 67-year-old is still yet to publicly announce whether he will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium when his current contract expires this summer, with pressure for him to step down from his role reaching unprecedented levels this season.

The Gunners have lost four of their last five league games and recently suffered a 10-2 aggregate humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but Wenger insists that he remains as "hungry" as ever.

"I will not retire. Retiring is for young people. For old people retirement is dying. I still watch every football game. I find it interesting," he told reporters.

"Of course I'm as hungry. I carry a bit more pressure on my shoulders than 20 years ago (when he first arrived at Arsenal) but the hunger is exactly the same. When you see what the club was and what it is today - when I arrived we were seven people (members of staff), we are 700 today.

"One share was £400, it £18,000 today. And I'll tell you straight away, I don't have any shares. I hate defeat. But I can understand the fans that are unhappy with every defeat but the only way to have victory is to stick together with the fans and give absolutely everything until the end of the season, that's all we can do."

The latest reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Wenger a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Read Next:
PSG 'offer Wenger three-year deal'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger reiterates his intention to stay in management
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
PSG 'offer Wenger three-year deal'Smith: 'Wenger silence isn't helping Arsenal'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'Wenger: 'Job uncertainty not affecting players'
Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationFletcher: 'Man Utd wrong to sell Welbeck'Alex Iwobi wants Arsene Wenger staySir Chips coy on Arsene Wenger future
> Arsenal Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger reiterates his intention to stay in management
 Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguyan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp on May 8, 2015
Result: Paris Saint-Germain beat AS Monaco to continue Coupe de la Ligue dominance
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'offer Arsene Wenger three-year deal'
Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?Man Utd to face Man City in pre-seasonArsene Wenger denies link to PSGAgent: 'Marco Verratti to stay at PSG'Marquinhos wants Mbappe at PSG
Barca in touch with PSG winger Di Maria?PSG 'write Barca ref complaint letter to UEFA'Bayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Mauricio Pochettino on PSG shortlist?Kluivert: 'Verratti will not leave PSG'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 