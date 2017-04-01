Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reiterates his intention to stay in management beyond the end of the season, whether that is with the Gunners or not.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated his intention to stay in management beyond the end of the season, be that with Arsenal or another club.

The 67-year-old is still yet to publicly announce whether he will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium when his current contract expires this summer, with pressure for him to step down from his role reaching unprecedented levels this season.

The Gunners have lost four of their last five league games and recently suffered a 10-2 aggregate humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but Wenger insists that he remains as "hungry" as ever.

"I will not retire. Retiring is for young people. For old people retirement is dying. I still watch every football game. I find it interesting," he told reporters.

"Of course I'm as hungry. I carry a bit more pressure on my shoulders than 20 years ago (when he first arrived at Arsenal) but the hunger is exactly the same. When you see what the club was and what it is today - when I arrived we were seven people (members of staff), we are 700 today.

"One share was £400, it £18,000 today. And I'll tell you straight away, I don't have any shares. I hate defeat. But I can understand the fans that are unhappy with every defeat but the only way to have victory is to stick together with the fans and give absolutely everything until the end of the season, that's all we can do."

The latest reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Wenger a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes.