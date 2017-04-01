Paris Saint-Germain reportedly offer Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a three-year deal to take over in the French capital.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly tabled a three-year deal for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to take over this summer.

The Frenchman has yet to confirm whether he will extend his 21-year stay at the Emirates, with a fresh two-year contract thought to be on the table.

According to the Daily Star, however, PSG have told Wenger that "the manager's job is his" should he decide to turn down a new deal with the Gunners.

Unai Emery took over at the Parc des Princes last summer but has seen the side fall behind Monaco in the domestic table and exit the Champions League to Barcelona in the last-16 stage despite holding a 4-0 lead from the first leg.

Wenger, meanwhile, has indicated that an announcement on his future is imminent.