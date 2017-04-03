Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that Marseille is "his club of heart", amid speculation that the Spanish giants may decide to part ways with him in the summer.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has spoken of his love for Marseille at a time when reports have suggested that he could be replaced by Arsene Wenger.

Zidane has guided Real to the top of the La Liga table and they have reached the Champions League quarter-finals, but it has been claimed that Florentino Perez could replace him with Arsenal boss Wenger should he not win either competition.

While a change appears unlikely at this stage, Zidane has spoken highly of Marseille, the city where he was born but never represented during his playing career.

The 44-year-old is quoted by Europe1.fr as saying: "OM is my club of heart, it is good to see Marseille coming up slowly and beginning something special but it is a long-term job.

"I was in the stands when I was little, Marseille is Marseille! This is my city."

Marseille currently sit in fifth place in Ligue 1 but after being taken over by new owners, they are expected to be a force in the transfer market in the summer.