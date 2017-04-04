General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'My Arsenal future will be revealed soon'

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger says that he will reveal his Arsenal future "soon" and insists that he is not "scared" about fans' negative views of him.
Arsene Wenger has insisted that his Arsenal future will become clear "soon" and that he is not "scared" by the negativity from some fans.

The Frenchman has been facing questions about his future regularly this season as his contract is due to expire in the summer.

Wenger has been in charge of the North London outfit for the past 20 years, but he has lost support from a large number of fans, many of whom have held protests calling for his exit.

The situation has caused a divide among Arsenal's following, with some supporters staying loyal to Wenger, who has failed to guide the team to another Premier League title since their 2003-04 win.

When probed on his future in Tuesday's press conference, Wenger told reporters: "I have answered that question. I can understand that you ask again. Don't worry, you will get that soon.

"I wish to dedicate my energy to the next game and leave my own personal case out of the debate. I think in my 20 years here I have shown that I care about Arsenal and I will continue to do that as long as I'm here.

"I love to win football games and I just focus on that. I work for my club with honesty and integrity. I am not scared... I accept the judgement of people and I focus on the game."

Widespread reports have claimed that Wenger wants to stay at the club and could sign a new two-year deal.

