Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 60,001
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Pep Guardiola praises "excellent" Jesus Navas

Jesus Navas and Olivier Giroud in action in the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails Jesus Navas for the Spaniard's performance in an unfamiliar right-back role against Arsenal.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 15:28 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Jesus Navas for the Spaniard's performance in an unfamiliar right-back role against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Man City twice led at the Emirates Stadium as they looked to close the gap on the top two, but Arsenal fought back on both occasions to secure a point in a 2-2 draw.

Navas's selection at right-back was one of the major talking points when the lineups were announced, but Guardiola has revealed that he was delighted with the 31-year-old's performance against Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

"I want to congratulate Jesus Navas who was excellent against one of the best players in the world in Alexis Sanchez," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"I played him because Bacary Sagna was injured and Pablo Zabaleta were not ready and Jesus always deserves the best because he is an excellent guy and I was so happy with him."

Navas has only started eight Premier League games under Guardiola this season.

