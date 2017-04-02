Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Result: Arsenal show spirit in draw with Manchester City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in their Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 18:03 UK

Arsenal have produced a spirited performance to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in their Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The visitors twice led through Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero, but goals from Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi earned the Gunners a share of the spoils.

The result leaves City in fourth place - 11 points behind leaders Chelsea - while Arsenal remain behind Manchester United in sixth place, and are currently seven points off a Champions League spot.

Given the recent speculation regarding his future, Arsene Wenger would have hoped for a fast start from his side but they fell behind as early as the fifth minute.

A fine through-ball from Kevin De Bruyne split open the Arsenal defence and after outpacing Hector Bellerin, Sane was able to round David Ospina before converting into the empty net.

It was almost 2-0 when De Bruyne struck a shot against the post from 20 yards, before David Silva was denied by Ospina after collecting the rebound.

Arsenal slowly found their feet and should have equalised through Mesut Ozil, who scuffed a shot straight at Willy Caballero from close range, while Nacho Monreal blazed over from the edge of the penalty area.

However, the Gunners eventually got on level terms through Walcott, who capitalised on remaining onside thanks to Gael Clichy by poking home from 12 yards.

Parity was only restored for two minutes, though, as Aguero regained the lead for the visitors with a low shot into the bottom corner from an acute angle after being teed up by Silva.

City went looking for a third at the start of the second half and Aguero probably should have found it after meeting a Jesus Navas cross, but he sent his header wide at the near post.

A minute later, Arsenal were level. An outswinging corner from Ozil found Shkodran Mustafi, who directed a fine header into the far corner of Caballero's net after jumping ahead of Danny Welbeck.

While the home side were looking to build on their second goal, it was City who were creating the opportunities, with Fernandinho's volley from the edge of the box being punched away by Ospina.

Midway through the second half, Aguero had a chance to direct a header into the far corner from close range but he put it too close to the goalkeeper.

Wenger made the call to introduce Olivier Giroud for Walcott, but it did not work for the Frenchman and it was City who looked the more likely as the game entered the closing stages.

With five minutes left, Silva was presented with an opening from 20 yards, but he failed to make a proper connection with his left-footed drive.

City felt as though they should have had a penalty in added-on time when Monreal appeared to handle inside the area, but their appeals were waved away as Wenger's side claimed a point which they probably deserved.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
