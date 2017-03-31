Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuses to discuss speculation linking the club with a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The future of the Chilean looks increasingly uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract, with the player himself fuelling speculation that Chelsea could be an option should he choose to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responded to those reports by jokingly claiming that there was "only one team in London", but Conte kept quiet on the situation ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

"In London there are many teams. I like to listen to the other coaches but, for me, I prefer always to have great respect for all the players from all the clubs," he told reporters.

Conte did, however, respond to reports linking Eden Hazard with a move away from the club, claiming that such rumours are "normal".