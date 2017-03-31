New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculation

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuses to discuss speculation linking the club with a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to discuss speculation linking the club with a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The future of the Chilean looks increasingly uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract, with the player himself fuelling speculation that Chelsea could be an option should he choose to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responded to those reports by jokingly claiming that there was "only one team in London", but Conte kept quiet on the situation ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

"In London there are many teams. I like to listen to the other coaches but, for me, I prefer always to have great respect for all the players from all the clubs," he told reporters.

Conte did, however, respond to reports linking Eden Hazard with a move away from the club, claiming that such rumours are "normal".

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
John Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Antonio Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculation
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
Fletcher: 'Man Utd wrong to sell Welbeck'Alex Iwobi wants Arsene Wenger staySir Chips coy on Arsene Wenger futureAtletico enter race for Alexis Sanchez?Sky announces more Premier League picks
Wenger: 'Lack of video technology is stupid'Ozil in line to start, Cazorla's season overWenger: 'Future not completely sorted'Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for Hazard
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
John Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea deserve to win Premier League title'
Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationConte: 'Hazard speculation is normal'Report: Conte to block Hazard exitChelsea 'confident of Van Dijk deal'Preview: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Hazard, Courtois return to Chelsea trainingAtletico enter race for Alexis Sanchez?Sky announces more Premier League picksKoeman reluctant to sell Romelu LukakuSanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switch
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 