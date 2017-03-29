New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switch

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez hints that he is prepared to see out his contract at the Emirates Stadium before joining Chelsea on a free at the end of next season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 22:35 UK

Alexis Sanchez has revealed that he intends to see out the remainder of his Arsenal contract, but would then like to join a London-based side with a "winning mentality".

The comments come in the wake of reports linking Chelsea with a shock swoop for the Chile international, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of next season.

Arsenal are said to be reluctant to offload their star forward for anything less than £50m and may be unwilling to sell to a direct rival at any cost, while Bayern Munich are also understood to be tempted into tabling an offer this summer.

Sanchez has admitted that he would like to remain in the English capital for the long term, though that could potentially mean leaving for Chelsea on a free contract in 15 months' time.

"I am happy in London and hope to finish my contract there," he told Publimetro "I'd like to stay in the city but with a team that is winning things, that has a winning mentality.

"I'm 28 years old, I still have a lot of years ahead of me. I am a player who looks after himself."

Sanchez has 18 goals in the Premier League this season but has grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks, leading to claims that he is deliberately stalling on agreeing a new contract to force a move away.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Gale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for Hazard
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switch
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Tony Gale: Alexis Sanchez "perfect replacement" for Eden Hazard
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Mesut Ozil "open" to leaving Arsenal at end of season
Barcelona, Arsenal 'join race for Tolisso'Giroud: 'I'm working hard to regain place'Italian giants to move for Arsenal defender?Wenger to announce decision after City match?Arsenal 'want at least £50m for Sanchez'
Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'Fernandez: 'Bellerin deal very difficult'Why Man City will inflict further misery on WengerChelsea 'make Sanchez top transfer target'Lucas expects Arsene Wenger to stay
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman reluctant to sell wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switch
Gale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardRangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea targetCahill: 'Chelsea are adapting to new challenges'Chelsea offer Eden Hazard £300k a week?Met Police close Man United chants investigation
Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?Chelsea 'make Sanchez top transfer target'Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Chelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 