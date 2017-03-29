Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez hints that he is prepared to see out his contract at the Emirates Stadium before joining Chelsea on a free at the end of next season.

Alexis Sanchez has revealed that he intends to see out the remainder of his Arsenal contract, but would then like to join a London-based side with a "winning mentality".

The comments come in the wake of reports linking Chelsea with a shock swoop for the Chile international, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of next season.

Arsenal are said to be reluctant to offload their star forward for anything less than £50m and may be unwilling to sell to a direct rival at any cost, while Bayern Munich are also understood to be tempted into tabling an offer this summer.

Sanchez has admitted that he would like to remain in the English capital for the long term, though that could potentially mean leaving for Chelsea on a free contract in 15 months' time.

"I am happy in London and hope to finish my contract there," he told Publimetro "I'd like to stay in the city but with a team that is winning things, that has a winning mentality.

"I'm 28 years old, I still have a lot of years ahead of me. I am a player who looks after himself."

Sanchez has 18 goals in the Premier League this season but has grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks, leading to claims that he is deliberately stalling on agreeing a new contract to force a move away.