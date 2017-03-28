New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'make Alexis Sanchez top transfer target'

Chelsea reportedly make wantaway Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez their top transfer target this summer.
Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a shock swoop for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The 28-year-old has been locked in talks with the Gunners over a new deal for some time but has been unable to agree a satisfactory increase on his current weekly wages of £130,000.

As a result, Sanchez is widely expected to depart the Emirates this summer, with a host of top clubs across Europe - most recently, Bayern Munich - linked with his signature.

According to The Guardian, however, the Blues have now made Sanchez their top summer target at the request of manager Antonio Conte, who is said to be seeking assurances over transfer funds as part of his own negotiations to sign a fresh deal with the Premier League leaders.

Sanchez is thought to be demanding a weekly wage of £250,000 as part of his new deal and Chelsea are thought to be willing to meet his expectations.

The last player to move from Arsenal to bitter rivals Chelsea was Ashley Cole in 2006.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
