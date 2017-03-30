Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea by claiming that his club is the only one in London.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Alexis Sanchez is "happy" at the Emirates, despite reports linking him to London rivals Chelsea.

It has been rumoured that Antonio Conte is considering an audacious swoop for the Chile international when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal due to his apparent reluctance to agree a new deal despite months of negotiations.

The player himself fuelled speculation that he could be off to Chelsea by claiming in an interview that he wants to see out his Arsenal contract, which expires at the end of next season, and play for a London club that has a "winning mentality".

When pressed on the subject during Thursday's press conference, Wenger seemed relaxed about the situation and joked that there is only one club in London worth playing for.

"In a positive way, there's only one team in London, so he's happy," the Frenchman told reporters. "I have not a lot to add. I think he's happy here. We have not extended his contract yet, but I hope he will stay at the club.

"You have to be cautious when they give interviews in their home country. The interpretation is not always correct. [Players went to rival clubs] before when we had to sell our best players, but that's not the case any more. He has one and half years contract. I don't think it is an immediate concern for Arsenal."

Wenger also spoke about the future of Mesut Ozil, who is in the same situation in that he is yet to agree a new deal, despite his terms also expiring in the summer of 2018.

At the moment, talks have been put on hold but the club hope to reopen negotiations when the campaign comes to an end.

"Once you go into the final two or three months of the season, everybody is focused on the season," said Wenger. "You give yourself a moment to relax. I personally believe both of them want to stay. I hope the club will find an agreement with them."

Meanwhile, Wenger has revealed that his future is yet to be "sorted" but that he is "clear" in his mind on what he wants.