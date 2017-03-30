New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea

Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea by claiming that his club is the only one in London.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 10:24 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Alexis Sanchez is "happy" at the Emirates, despite reports linking him to London rivals Chelsea.

It has been rumoured that Antonio Conte is considering an audacious swoop for the Chile international when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal due to his apparent reluctance to agree a new deal despite months of negotiations.

The player himself fuelled speculation that he could be off to Chelsea by claiming in an interview that he wants to see out his Arsenal contract, which expires at the end of next season, and play for a London club that has a "winning mentality".

When pressed on the subject during Thursday's press conference, Wenger seemed relaxed about the situation and joked that there is only one club in London worth playing for.

"In a positive way, there's only one team in London, so he's happy," the Frenchman told reporters. "I have not a lot to add. I think he's happy here. We have not extended his contract yet, but I hope he will stay at the club.

"You have to be cautious when they give interviews in their home country. The interpretation is not always correct. [Players went to rival clubs] before when we had to sell our best players, but that's not the case any more. He has one and half years contract. I don't think it is an immediate concern for Arsenal."

Wenger also spoke about the future of Mesut Ozil, who is in the same situation in that he is yet to agree a new deal, despite his terms also expiring in the summer of 2018.

At the moment, talks have been put on hold but the club hope to reopen negotiations when the campaign comes to an end.

"Once you go into the final two or three months of the season, everybody is focused on the season," said Wenger. "You give yourself a moment to relax. I personally believe both of them want to stay. I hope the club will find an agreement with them."

Meanwhile, Wenger has revealed that his future is yet to be "sorted" but that he is "clear" in his mind on what he wants.

Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea 'make Sanchez top transfer target'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Conte, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'France, Spain game proves stupidity over lack of video technology'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'I'm clear in my mind, but Arsenal future not sorted yet'
Ozil in line to start, Cazorla's season overSanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardBarcelona, Arsenal 'join race for Tolisso'Mesut Ozil "open" to Arsenal exit
Giroud: 'I'm working hard to regain place'Italian giants to move for Arsenal defender?Wenger to announce decision after City match?Arsenal 'want at least £50m for Sanchez'Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 