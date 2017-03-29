Tony Gale: Alexis Sanchez "perfect replacement" for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea should target Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez if they lose Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer, according to former Premier League defender Tony Gale.
Tony Gale has urged Chelsea to turn their attention to signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer should Eden Hazard depart for Real Madrid.

Hazard is said to have been targeted by the Spanish giants, who are willing to pay more than £100m to bring him to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Sanchez is now approaching the final year of his Emirates Stadium deal, meanwhile, and Arsenal may be willing to cash in to avoid losing him for nothing in 2018 should the right amount be offered, even if that means offloading to a Premier League rival.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Gale said: "If the transfer market starts moving and Eden Hazard goes to Real Madrid and then you've got to replace him, who's the perfect replacement? Well that would be Alexis Sanchez.

"But would Arsenal sell him to Chelsea? I'm not so sure about that, selling him to one of their closest rivals and a London rival at that. I couldn't really see it happening, but money talks and if his contract's running out and they don't renew the contract he becomes worth less as the contract goes on, and Chelsea offer the money that might come up, funnier things have happened but the Arsenal fans would be livid."

Chelsea have reportedly offered Hazard a new-and-improved contract of £300,000 a week to fend off interest from Madrid.

