Chelsea will reportedly reject any offer for winger Eden Hazard, with Real Madrid said to be interested in the Belgian international.

It has been suggested that Real Madrid are planning a summer approach for the 26-year-old, with the La Liga giants said to be prepared to offer a fee of £100m for the player.

However, according to Belgian outfit Het Laatste Nieuws, owner Roman Abramovich has moved to reassure Antonio Conte that the Blues will not sell one of their star players during the summer.

It has been suggested that Real Madrid have held "positive talks" with Hazard's agent, but it appears that Chelsea will rebuff any attempts to take the attacker away from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has played a leading role in helping Chelsea to the top of the Premier League this season with 11 goals from 26 appearances.