Report: Real Madrid step up interest in Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid have held positive talks with Eden Hazard's representatives over a potential Bernabeu summer move, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 11:24 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their interest in Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard with a view to a shock summer move.

The Belgian star is back to his best form under Antonio Conte, claiming 11 goals and four assists in 26 Premier League appearances for the table-toppers this season.

Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Los Blancos have held positive talks with Hazard's representatives over a potential move at the end of the campaign.

The report adds that Florentino Perez has been tracking Hazard since 2012, while head coach Zinedine Zidane reportedly wanted to sign the 26-year-old last summer.

Hazard's current deal with Chelsea does not expire until 2020 after signing a five-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge in February 2015.

