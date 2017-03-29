Chelsea offer Eden Hazard £300k a week?

Chelsea will reportedly offer Eden Hazard a new deal worth £300,000 a week in order to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the Blues this season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 26 league appearances to alert a number of clubs across Europe.

With Real Madrid thought to be preparing a sizeable summer bid, The Sun claims that Chelsea are looking to kill off any interest with a new and improved contract that would make him the joint highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Talks over a new deal were due to take place after the end of this season but the league leaders are now said to have brought forward the talks before the transfer window opens.

Hazard only penned terms on a new deal two years ago which saw his wage boosted to £200k a week, but new earnings of £300k would put him on level terms with Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney.

Cesc Fabregas is currently Chelsea's highest-paid player with weekly earnings of £220,000.